Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Shares of HD traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.71. 1,092,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $337.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

