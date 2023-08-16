Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 1,097,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,687. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

