Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $49.23. 387,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,987. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

