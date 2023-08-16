HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Down 5.3%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 267,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 168,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$120.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About HPQ Silicon

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.