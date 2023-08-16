H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $44.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 1,462,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,951. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

