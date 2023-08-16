Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,362 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.80% of Hubbell worth $234,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hubbell by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Hubbell stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.50. 59,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.13. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.