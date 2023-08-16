Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Hubbell worth $105,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $306.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.90 and its 200-day moving average is $276.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

