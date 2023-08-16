HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $604.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $550.00 to $604.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.61. 326,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.76.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

