Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Humacyte Stock Down 0.4 %

HUMAW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 44,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

