Human Investing LLC Buys 12,273 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $100.15. 1,015,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

