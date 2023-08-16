Human Investing LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.60. 1,979,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

