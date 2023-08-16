Human Investing LLC Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 1,065,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 1,335,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,286. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

