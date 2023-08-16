Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.72. 2,724,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,779. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

