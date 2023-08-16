Human Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VCEB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

