Human Investing LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after buying an additional 1,030,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 938,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

