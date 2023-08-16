Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

HBANP traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

