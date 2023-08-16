hVIVO (LON:HVO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.00

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.23). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 905,566 shares traded.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About hVIVO

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.