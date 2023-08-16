ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Announces GBX 8 Dividend

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,116.10 ($14.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £757.50 million, a P/E ratio of 462.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 928 ($11.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.52).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Warnock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($136,369.40). 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

