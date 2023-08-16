Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Update

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ichor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Ichor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $974.90 million, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

