Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Update

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Icosavax Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ ICVX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 257,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,362. The company has a market cap of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.35. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $27,164.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $27,164.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $104,441.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,533 shares of company stock worth $405,799. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Icosavax
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.