Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Update

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Icosavax Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ ICVX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 257,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,362. The company has a market cap of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.35. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $27,164.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $27,164.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $104,441.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,533 shares of company stock worth $405,799. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Icosavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Icosavax by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,117,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 8.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

