ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 227 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 406,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.