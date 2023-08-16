ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $309.70. 593,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,348. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.58 and a 200-day moving average of $290.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.