ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FDS stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,370. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

