ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. 77,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.