ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $286.98. 354,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,305. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.91.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

