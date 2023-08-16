ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of UL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. 732,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

