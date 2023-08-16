IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.50

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 29507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $125,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

