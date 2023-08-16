iExec RLC One Day Volume Tops $7.32 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $83.48 million and $7.32 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,973.59 or 0.99973255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.1854283 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $7,361,858.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

