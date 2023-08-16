Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 720,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IKNA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

