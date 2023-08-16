Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 720,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Ikena Oncology Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of IKNA opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
