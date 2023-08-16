Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,223. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $170.33 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

