Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.09 Billion Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,676 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 4.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.63% of Linde worth $1,093,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Linde by 183.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.97. The stock had a trading volume of 165,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.10. The company has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

