Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $329.49 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 5.90% of Watts Water Technologies worth $329,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,705. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $233,625.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,414 shares of company stock worth $741,166. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

