Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.92% of Cooper Companies worth $170,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.46. 90,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,913. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.