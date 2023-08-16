Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 224,736 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,736 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 6.59% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $245,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZWS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. 95,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

