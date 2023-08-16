Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 44,854 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.34% of United Rentals worth $363,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $98,137,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of URI traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.65. The company had a trading volume of 187,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,997. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.23 and a 52 week high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

