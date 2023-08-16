Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,701 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $143,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.79. 41,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,684. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $96.23 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

