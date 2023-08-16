Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 233,125 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,125 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.57% of Clean Harbors worth $120,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 90.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 545,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 259,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 199,205 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total value of $103,023.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,463.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,840,991. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

