Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 7,300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.36% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $80,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $998,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

