Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

