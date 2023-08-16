Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $645,085. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.