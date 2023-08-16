Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,826 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $2,792,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,911 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.