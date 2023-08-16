Innovis Asset Management LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE:K traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,242. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.40%.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
