Innovis Asset Management LLC Acquires 942 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 615,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

