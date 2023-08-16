Innovis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. Argus decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 66,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,631. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $637.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.89%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

