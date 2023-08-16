Innovis Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $922,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,639,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 91,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.09. 604,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,622. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

