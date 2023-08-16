Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $458,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $239.93. 767,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.48.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

