Innovis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Innovis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. The company had a trading volume of 478,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,361. The firm has a market cap of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.