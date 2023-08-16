Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $42,157,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 908,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 415,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,142. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -465.12%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

