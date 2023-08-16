Innovis Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Innovis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 3.0% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.41.

Hess Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HES traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $155.60. 122,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,206. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

