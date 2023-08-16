Insider Buying: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Acquires 1,429 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Grady Summers bought 1,429 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,933.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 445,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.